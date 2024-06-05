Sign up
Just chilling on the deck...
Or hiding from the camera behind the mosquito plant. Shot in monochrome mode.
Tags
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Mark St Clair
ace
He is in his happy place!
June 5th, 2024
Karen
ace
I’m always happy to see a capture of Will. He has a nice relaxed pose here.
June 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you so much, Mark! Appreciate all your comments and favs.
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. =)
June 5th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely portrait shot of Will.
June 5th, 2024
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. =)