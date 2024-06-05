Previous
Just chilling on the deck... by marlboromaam
Photo 1519

Just chilling on the deck...

Or hiding from the camera behind the mosquito plant. Shot in monochrome mode.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
He is in his happy place!
June 5th, 2024  
Karen ace
I’m always happy to see a capture of Will. He has a nice relaxed pose here.
June 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@frodob Thank you so much, Mark! Appreciate all your comments and favs.

@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. =)
June 5th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely portrait shot of Will.
June 5th, 2024  
