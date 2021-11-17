Sitting pretty...

Will Connor is four weeks old today. Pic sent to me by the breeder. Know that I don't expect everyone to comment on these because there will be many more to come.



Picking out puppies has changed in this COVID ridden world. Used to be... among all the puppies, you picked out your puppy by letting them come to you in person. Now you pick out your puppy by viewing videos and seeing pics the breeder sends, and you never see your puppy in person until you pick it up.



The breeder has sent lots of pics and links to lots of videos and for that I'm grateful. I really didn't get to choose because the universe chose for me - since nine members of the litter didn't survive due to mom birthing too early. I ask for a sable male and this is the only sable male to survive. He's mine as long as the vet gives him a good report at eight weeks. Praying for a great report!