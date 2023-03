No need to comment. Filling up this album with extras. This is Luzula Bulbosa, a native wild grass which blooms this time of year. Shot with the Canon and the macro lens, but I think I can do better with my little old Kodak. More info on this wild grass here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256 Previous year's captures here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/bulbous-woodrush