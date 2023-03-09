Previous
Tenants wanted... by marlboromaam
319 / 365

Tenants wanted...

Rent is free, it's dry, and it's squirrel proof! What bluebird could refuse? =)

Really, no need to comment! Just filling this album with extras.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
87% complete

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Looks like home sweet home for some lucky bluebird. Beautiful trumpets right out your front door.
March 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David! This was one of the four out of seven houses they nested in last year. =)
March 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very desirable
March 9th, 2023  
