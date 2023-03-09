Sign up
Previous
Next
319 / 365
Tenants wanted...
Rent is free, it's dry, and it's squirrel proof! What bluebird could refuse? =)
Really, no need to comment! Just filling this album with extras.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4738
photos
144
followers
120
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
318
1418
1064
319
1419
1065
1420
1066
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Challenges
Tags
yellow
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
bluebird-house
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
Bucktree
ace
Looks like home sweet home for some lucky bluebird. Beautiful trumpets right out your front door.
March 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David! This was one of the four out of seven houses they nested in last year. =)
March 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks very desirable
March 9th, 2023
