So tiny... by marlboromaam
322 / 365

So tiny...

No need to comment. Filling this album with spring extras. This is Krigia virginica or commonly known as Virginia Dwarf-dandelion. This flower is so small! More info on it here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=785 Previous capture of a group here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2021-03-30
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23


