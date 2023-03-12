Sign up
So tiny...
No need to comment. Filling this album with spring extras. This is Krigia virginica or commonly known as Virginia Dwarf-dandelion. This flower is so small! More info on it here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=785
Previous capture of a group here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2021-03-30
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Views
4
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
27th February 2023 12:58pm
yellow
spring
wildflower
springtime
krigia-virginica
virginia-dwarf-dandelion
