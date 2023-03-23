Sign up
Viewed from deck to the right...
No need to comment. Using this album for spring extras this month.
Shot 3/7. The light is changing. Soon we wont be able to see this much ground through the trees. However, we've lost a several pines in this section thanks to the pine beetles and our summer droughts.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
springtime
