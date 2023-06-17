Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 379
Brainstorm - step 2...
No need to comment. Very different from the original. Lots of greens and dark areas with a radial blur I intended to add in On1 Raw. I'm working on the rest. =)
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5105
photos
141
followers
121
following
107% complete
View this month »
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
Latest from all albums
1564
1210
1565
1211
1566
1212
1567
1213
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
29th June 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
green
,
radial-blur
,
on1-raw-2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Whoa! Warp speed!!
August 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Yes, ma'am! Ha ha!
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close