Photo 380
She drops out of warp...
And begins her orbit around the planet, OZ.
Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy will beam down to the surface of the Emerald planet for a series of diplomatic Federation duties and meetings with a few of its inhabitants…
Captain Kirk will meet with the cowardly lion and discuss the topic of courage - at length, with hundreds of episodes for visual examples…
Mr. Spock will speak to the scarecrow about knowledge and logic. Possible Vulcan mind meld may take place. Fascinating…
Dr. McCoy will perform surgery on the tin man to implant the Schwarzenegger heart - a first for the doctor who reminds us that he’s not a mechanic…
Truth be told! Did I get one chuckle out of any Trekkies here and did anyone get the Terminator pun?
Composite rendered in Photoshop layers with brushes from the radial blur image uploaded yesterday. Sometimes a good brainstorm works out. =)
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5106
photos
141
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th June 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
stars
,
composite
,
warp
,
star-trek
,
radial-blur
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
uss-enterprise
,
on1-raw-2023
,
ncc1701
,
the-final-frontier
winghong_ho
Wonderful editing and lovely story.
August 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
This looks fabulous, so entertaining too.
August 4th, 2023
