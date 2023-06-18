She drops out of warp...

And begins her orbit around the planet, OZ.



Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy will beam down to the surface of the Emerald planet for a series of diplomatic Federation duties and meetings with a few of its inhabitants…



Captain Kirk will meet with the cowardly lion and discuss the topic of courage - at length, with hundreds of episodes for visual examples…



Mr. Spock will speak to the scarecrow about knowledge and logic. Possible Vulcan mind meld may take place. Fascinating…



Dr. McCoy will perform surgery on the tin man to implant the Schwarzenegger heart - a first for the doctor who reminds us that he’s not a mechanic…



Truth be told! Did I get one chuckle out of any Trekkies here and did anyone get the Terminator pun?



Composite rendered in Photoshop layers with brushes from the radial blur image uploaded yesterday. Sometimes a good brainstorm works out. =)