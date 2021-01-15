Sign up
British soldier lichen...
Always happy red heads.
I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =)
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
lichens
,
phoneography
,
cladonia
,
british-soldiers
