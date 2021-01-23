Sign up
January woods 3...
I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =)
Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1910
photos
98
followers
107
following
63% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
16th January 2021 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
