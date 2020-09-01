Previous
Spring Started With A Wintry Blast DSC_3155 by merrelyn
Photo 1917

Spring Started With A Wintry Blast DSC_3155

Our first day of Spring was very wild and wooly, so I had to go down to the Point check out the ocean.
1st September 2020

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Catherine P
Lovely scene and composition
September 1st, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and great composition.
September 1st, 2020  
Santina ace
what a beautiful scenery, I really like the colors
September 1st, 2020  
