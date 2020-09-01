Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1917
Spring Started With A Wintry Blast DSC_3155
Our first day of Spring was very wild and wooly, so I had to go down to the Point check out the ocean.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
4
1
Embed Code
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
2735
photos
187
followers
130
following
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st September 2020 12:46pm
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
spray
,
swell
,
point_peron
,
septssubjects
Catherine P
Lovely scene and composition
September 1st, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture and great composition.
September 1st, 2020
Santina
ace
what a beautiful scenery, I really like the colors
September 1st, 2020
