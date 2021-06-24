Sign up
Photo 734
Hoping For a Feed_6240141
This little guy was almost under our feet as we walked around Tern Island. I think that he was hoping that we'd stir pop bugs in the weed.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3174
photos
206
followers
122
following
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
safety_bay
,
tern_island
,
30dayswwild
,
willy_wagtails
