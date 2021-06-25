Sign up
Photo 735
Long Billed Corellas _6250208
I forgot that I hadn't posted shots for today - better late than never.
The long billed corella population is building up. I think that they are much prettier than the little corellas but as you can see they are just as destructive.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3186
photos
206
followers
122
following
Tags
birds
,
30dayswild2021
,
long_billed_corellas
Annie D
ace
I love both - but like cockatoos they are very messy and destructive
June 30th, 2021
Debra
Wow, very cool looking birds!
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
those blue eyes :) Cute couple and shot of them
June 30th, 2021
