Long Billed Corellas _6250208 by merrelyn
Long Billed Corellas _6250208

I forgot that I hadn't posted shots for today - better late than never.

The long billed corella population is building up. I think that they are much prettier than the little corellas but as you can see they are just as destructive.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Annie D ace
I love both - but like cockatoos they are very messy and destructive
June 30th, 2021  
Debra
Wow, very cool looking birds!
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
those blue eyes :) Cute couple and shot of them
June 30th, 2021  
