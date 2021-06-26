Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 735
A Bird On A Wire 6260314
He finally sat still for a few seconds, but unfortunately it was in fairly heavy shade.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3178
photos
206
followers
122
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Latest from all albums
733
174
175
734
176
735
177
736
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th June 2021 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
serpentine_dam
,
blue_wren
,
30dayswild2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close