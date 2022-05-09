Previous
Sharing A Biscuit Of Hay P5093726 by merrelyn
Photo 828

Sharing A Biscuit Of Hay P5093726

for May half and half.
Gumby and Yankee are pretty well inseparable but poor little Gumby is kept in his place. While they were eating, Yankee regularly nudged him out of the way.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Merrelyn

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
May 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with lovely detail.
May 9th, 2022  
Monica
So sweet
May 9th, 2022  
