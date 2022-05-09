Sign up
Photo 828
Sharing A Biscuit Of Hay P5093726
for May half and half.
Gumby and Yankee are pretty well inseparable but poor little Gumby is kept in his place. While they were eating, Yankee regularly nudged him out of the way.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
animals
,
gumby
,
horses
,
serpentine
,
yankee
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
May 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely detail.
May 9th, 2022
Monica
So sweet
May 9th, 2022
