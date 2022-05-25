Sign up
Photo 844
More Caution Was Needed P3080299
For May half and half.
I'd had this sign in mind for a while as a half and half shot. When I saw the jet skis coming in I thought that they would add to the image. It was even better when when I realised that the second one was being towed in.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3629
photos
204
followers
110
following
231% complete
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
142
842
143
843
144
145
236
844
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th March 2022 9:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sign
,
jetty
,
towing
,
halfandhalf
,
safety_bay
,
jet_ski
,
mayhalf22
