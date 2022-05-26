Previous
A View Across The Beach P5133996 by merrelyn
A View Across The Beach P5133996

For May half and half.

I was so intent on lining up the tree trunk and the sea rescue boats at the jetty that I didn't notice that the trunk had been defaced.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
