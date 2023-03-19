Sign up
Photo 913
Violet Scooters For Hire....P5164208
These e-scooters for hire are popping up all over the place and the colour was too good to pass up.
For Rainbow2023 - violet and March23words -vacant violet ( I figured that if they haven't been hired they're still vacant)
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4008
photos
196
followers
111
following
250% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th May 2022 2:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
violet
,
scooters
,
rockingham
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Gosia
ace
Cool
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fab cool scooters
March 19th, 2023
