Photo 914
This Isn't The Sunset We Saw P3183816
I was struggling to find red rails for today's word prompt, but while playing with some of Saturday's sunset shots I came up with this.
For rainbow 2023 - red, March23words - red rails, and sixws-138.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4010
photos
196
followers
111
following
Tags
red
,
sunset
,
silhouettes
,
rails
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
,
sixws-138
narayani
ace
Clever edit
March 20th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Pretty effective - nicely done.
March 20th, 2023
