Photo 963
Feasting On Eucalpytus Flowers P6207172
Several varieties of birds were feasting in this tree. Every now and then a rainbow lorikeet would find choose some flowers that were in the sun.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4161
photos
192
followers
110
following
Views
15
4
2
Themes and other stuff
OM-1
20th June 2023 1:51pm
birds
flowers
trees
eucalyptus
horsham
rainbow_lorikeet
ndao15
MONTSERRAT
Favori ❤️ ❤️
June 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and wonderful colours.
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks quite cheeky doesn't he
June 20th, 2023
Keren
Nice
June 20th, 2023
