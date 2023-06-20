Previous
Feasting On Eucalpytus Flowers P6207172 by merrelyn
Photo 963

Feasting On Eucalpytus Flowers P6207172

Several varieties of birds were feasting in this tree. Every now and then a rainbow lorikeet would find choose some flowers that were in the sun.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
MONTSERRAT
Favori ❤️ ❤️
June 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and wonderful colours.
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks quite cheeky doesn't he
June 20th, 2023  
Keren
Nice
June 20th, 2023  
