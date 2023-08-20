Sign up
One Of The Friendly Locals P8209471
Graham wanted to get some more kms on the new ute so we drove out the Serpentine Falls National Park. There are several resident roos that regularly wander around the picnic area.
20th August 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th August 2023 4:36pm
Tags
animals
,
kangaroos
,
ndao17
,
serpentine_falls_national_park
