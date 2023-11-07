Sign up
Photo 966
A Different Take On Time B076581
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4307
photos
184
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th November 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
b&w
,
words
,
dictionary
,
print
,
nov23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Creative
November 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
November 7th, 2023
