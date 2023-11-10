Sign up
Photo 967
Poppies Near And Far PA222267
For the One Week Only Challenge - multiple exposures. I finally read up on how to do in camera double exposures and overlays. This is an in camera overlay of a couple of images taken in October (about a week apart).
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4311
photos
184
followers
108
following
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
309
310
966
311
312
313
314
967
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th November 2023 10:39pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
double_exposure
,
owo-6
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
November 10th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Very clever and very beautiful. Fav.
November 10th, 2023
