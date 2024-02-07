Sign up
Photo 976
A Local Landmark P2075684
For Flash of Red - architecture
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3
2
Themes and other stuff
7th February 2024 6:47pm
Public
b&w
window
stone
architecture
for2024
manuel_towers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great. Love it.
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful stonework and light.
February 7th, 2024
