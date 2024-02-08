Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 977
Shadows On The Boardwalk P1191596
for Flash of Red - architecture
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4410
photos
187
followers
107
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Latest from all albums
400
974
975
401
402
976
403
977
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th January 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
architecture
,
boardwalk
,
mandurah
,
for2024
Sam Palmer
Good perspective. I like the subtle stripy shadows.
February 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and leading lines.
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close