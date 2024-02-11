Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 980
Roofline P2079122
For Flash of Red 2024 - architecture.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4416
photos
188
followers
107
following
268% complete
View this month »
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
Latest from all albums
38
977
978
39
40
979
980
41
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th February 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shoalwater
,
high_key
,
for2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the curves and detail
February 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful curves and repetitions.
February 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close