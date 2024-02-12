Sign up
Sitting In The Sun P2055403
I rather liked him in black and white.
For Flash of Red 2024
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th February 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
willy_wagtail
,
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet B&W shot.
February 12th, 2024
narayani
ace
Works well
February 12th, 2024
