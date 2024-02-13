Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
Balancing At Sunset P7224187
For Flash of Red 2024.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4420
photos
188
followers
105
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Latest from all albums
40
979
980
41
981
42
43
982
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd July 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
child
,
silhouette
,
balancing
,
rockingham
,
for2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful simplicity
February 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot and great timing.
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful capture!
February 13th, 2024
