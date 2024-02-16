Previous
I'm Struggling P2039040 by merrelyn
Photo 985

I'm Struggling P2039040

I'm really struggling with b&w images for Flash of Red. It's been too hot to venture out in search of suitable subjects.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely path and leading lines. I hate the heat too, at least we have a slight reprieve atm.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise