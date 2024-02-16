Sign up
Photo 985
I'm Struggling P2039040
I'm really struggling with b&w images for Flash of Red. It's been too hot to venture out in search of suitable subjects.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
b&w
,
park
,
path
,
for2024
Diana
ace
A lovely path and leading lines. I hate the heat too, at least we have a slight reprieve atm.
February 17th, 2024
