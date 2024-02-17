Sign up
Previous
Photo 986
The Washhouse Wall P9295925
I think that the rusty tones of this old corrugated iron wall look better in colour, but I needed something for Flash of Red.
I can't see me getting out with camera tomorrow - the local forecast is 43C🥵
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4428
photos
188
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th September 2023 3:44pm
Tags
b&w
,
washhouse
,
carnarvon
,
corrugated_iron
,
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shapes and textures.
February 17th, 2024
