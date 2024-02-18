Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 987
Cape Gooseberry DSC_6962
I ventured into try garden in search of something to bring inside to photograph. I found several ripe cape gooseberries which I thoroughly enjoyed eating and then I had to find another one to photograph.
For Flash of Red .
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4430
photos
188
followers
104
following
270% complete
View this month »
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
Latest from all albums
45
984
985
46
986
47
987
48
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th February 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fruit
,
cape_gooseberry
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and fabulous light. Mine unfortunately did not survive the heat and drought.
February 18th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hopefully there will still be some seeds that may germinate later 🤞
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close