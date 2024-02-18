Previous
Cape Gooseberry DSC_6962
Cape Gooseberry DSC_6962

I ventured into try garden in search of something to bring inside to photograph. I found several ripe cape gooseberries which I thoroughly enjoyed eating and then I had to find another one to photograph.
For Flash of Red .
18th February 2024

Merrelyn

Diana
Lovely capture and fabulous light. Mine unfortunately did not survive the heat and drought.
February 18th, 2024  
Merrelyn
@ludwigsdiana Hopefully there will still be some seeds that may germinate later 🤞
February 18th, 2024  
