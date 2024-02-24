Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
Capturing Selfies At Sunset P1124374
For Flash of Red - Negative space.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4
1
Themes and other stuff
OM-1
12th January 2024 7:35pm
b&w
,
people
,
silhouettes
,
negative_space
,
point_peron
,
for2024
Diana
ace
I love these silhouettes and contrast.
February 24th, 2024
