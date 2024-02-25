Previous
Sticking The Landing P8149187 by merrelyn
Photo 994

Sticking The Landing P8149187

For flash of Red - negative space.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture and great b/w!
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise