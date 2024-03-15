Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1013
Denim Roses P4249190
For Rainbow 2024 - blue
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4485
photos
187
followers
104
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Latest from all albums
72
1011
73
1012
74
262
75
1013
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th April 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
flowers
,
roses
,
fabric
,
denim
,
kurashiki
Diana
ace
What a wonderful idea and lovely shot.
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close