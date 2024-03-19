Sign up
Photo 1017
Frilly Orange Petals P2206082
For Rainbow 2024 - orange
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4493
photos
187
followers
104
following
278% complete
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1014
76
1015
77
1016
78
1017
79
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th February 2024 4:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
garden
,
roses
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful rose, gorgeous colour and petals.
March 19th, 2024
