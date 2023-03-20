Sign up
Previous
Next
77 / 365
077 - Old River Gum
Old river gum on the banks of the Murray River at Apex Park which is a local swimming area.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
1
1
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
6
74
75
7
8
76
9
77
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th March 2023 8:05am
Tags
murray river
,
river gum
Ulrika
ace
You're so talented 💕 this is beautiful
March 20th, 2023
