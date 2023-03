078 - Banksia late afternoon light

Saw these Banskia and just had to have them. Shapes are just so fabulous. I did walk past a mens barber today that I would have loved to take photos of as it was dark and grey outside and everything inside was bright and shiny and the guy was drinking a coffee, just need to work on the courage to take photos without questioning myself - should I, shouldn't I, what if the people don't want to be photographed etc. Small steps.