80 / 365
080 - Side Street
Dropping my grandson off to school the light down this side street caught my attention only had my phone. Last night was humid and we had thunderheads this morning and the light had that heaviness to it, moisture in the air.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tags
Peter Dulis
nice
March 23rd, 2023
Dawn
A lovely area and pic
March 23rd, 2023
