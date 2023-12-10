Previous
Morning cartoons by nannasgotitgoingon
342 / 365

Morning cartoons

The kids had the work Christmas do and I was quite happy to give it a miss and do the babysitting. Morning cartoons, milo and pancakes.

Seem to be running a day behind at the moment, taken yesterday.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
93% complete

Diana ace
Such a wonderful profile shot!
December 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana She was watching pretty intently, let me snap away.
December 10th, 2023  
