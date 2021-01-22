Sign up
197 / 365
Leap of Faith
This is the surfer diving off the rocks into the water. He can be seen just before this in this photo:
https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/2020/2021-01-22
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
2645
photos
141
followers
164
following
Dianne
Wow - sure is a leap of faith! Great pic.
January 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Wow great timing mid leap. Hope he didn't get washed back onto the rocks
January 23rd, 2021
