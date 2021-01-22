Previous
Leap of Faith by nickspicsnz
Leap of Faith

This is the surfer diving off the rocks into the water. He can be seen just before this in this photo: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/2020/2021-01-22
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Nick

Dianne
Wow - sure is a leap of faith! Great pic.
January 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
Wow great timing mid leap. Hope he didn't get washed back onto the rocks
January 23rd, 2021  
