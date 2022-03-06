Album Cover Challenge 133

Wiki article: Louis Rwagasore who was a Burundian prince and their prime minister in 1961. He was only in office for two weeks before he was assassinated.

Random quote: "We Americans live in a nation where the medical-care system is second to none in the world, unless you count maybe 25 or 30 little scuzzball countries like Scotland that we could vaporize in seconds if we felt like it." Dave Berry



This was fun. It's a composite of a background texture (added three strokes and a spin blur to it), photos of a manhole cover and our kitchen clock, and two text layers. Had a faff around using blend modes, various adjustment layers and a LUT.