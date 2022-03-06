Previous
Next
Album Cover Challenge 133 by nickspicsnz
236 / 365

Album Cover Challenge 133

Wiki article: Louis Rwagasore who was a Burundian prince and their prime minister in 1961. He was only in office for two weeks before he was assassinated.
Random quote: "We Americans live in a nation where the medical-care system is second to none in the world, unless you count maybe 25 or 30 little scuzzball countries like Scotland that we could vaporize in seconds if we felt like it." Dave Berry

This was fun. It's a composite of a background texture (added three strokes and a spin blur to it), photos of a manhole cover and our kitchen clock, and two text layers. Had a faff around using blend modes, various adjustment layers and a LUT.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
The album cover challenge is always a hoot. Great job you’ve done here.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise