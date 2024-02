Same View, Different ICM

Couldn't decide which I preferred so I decided to upload them both. Even so they're not the best ICM because I just tried with a small aperture, slow-ish shutter speed, and fast movement. I think I do better at ICMs with ND filters on the camera because I can make slower movements.



I tried to upload this 4 times today but for some reason it didn't work. When I re-exported/imported it in LR with a different name it uploaded on the 5th attempt without any problems.