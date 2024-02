Common Object

Trying to make a common object look extraordinary for Week 6 of the Capture52 challenge this week. Inspired by a lit up grater I saw on Instagram but have added my own twist in this image. I took a photo of the grater with some seed lights behind it, then overlaid a second shot that had a clear shower cap over the lens. I masked out a bit of the shower-cap layer to give a bit of focus on the grater sides and adjusted the colours.