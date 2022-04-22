Sign up
46 / 365
Another picture of him
I just had to share another picture of the colourful Mandarin duck
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
889
photos
31
followers
23
following
Lesley
ace
They are so beautiful. Great capture
April 22nd, 2022
