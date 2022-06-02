Sign up
60 / 365
Bus 26304
The bus I used today, here while having a lunch break, hunting for pictures. I wasn't pleased with I originally took, but I took this while returning to the bus. Going to random images and not my project.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd June 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
