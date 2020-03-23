Hello 365!

Greetings from Eastern Pennsylvania USA where we're in the same boat as many of you. Most non-essential businesses are closed, schools are closed, there is limited access to municipal offices and doctor's services, most restaurants have converted to take out to survive and so far, on a personal note, my husband has been able to work since he is self-employed and in places where there are no other people around when he's working. We are adjusting to limited food shopping, drive through services at the bank, waving at the neighbors from across the street to say hi, and attending church on-line! I'm actually quite peace-filled and believe that while it may take some time and ingenuity, we will make it through this world-wide trial. I'm trying to motivate myself to tackle projects like finally getting to all those boxes in the attic and sorting them since I can't go anywhere but I'm having more fun spending extra time on 365! I remain happy, healthy and hopeful and wish the same for all of you!