Opened

The flower has opened and it does look like some sort of lily, but what variety I don't really know. I love the colour.



I don't think it will survive long because it has been so hot today and tomorrow is going to be even hotter I believe.



Luckily I have bounced from one air conditioned building to another today as it has been so hot.



I managed to survive taking a photo of the flower this morning without any further injuries.