Photo 2560
Opened
The flower has opened and it does look like some sort of lily, but what variety I don't really know. I love the colour.
I don't think it will survive long because it has been so hot today and tomorrow is going to be even hotter I believe.
Luckily I have bounced from one air conditioned building to another today as it has been so hot.
I managed to survive taking a photo of the flower this morning without any further injuries.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia
ace
Not a bella donna that I thought it may be.. but could be a cousin possibly a kaffa/kaffer lily.. can't find any photos of them at mo.. pleased you are all ok after all your drama..
January 31st, 2020
Gosia
ace
Looks really pretty
January 31st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Reminds me of a pelican
January 31st, 2020
bep
Beautiful!
January 31st, 2020
Annie D
ace
It might be a Jacobian lily?
January 31st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Red Trumpet Lily? Gorgeous thing! Glad no photographers named Babs were injured in the taking of this photograph :)
January 31st, 2020
Wylie
ace
good to unveil the mystery!
January 31st, 2020
