In All Its Glory

I thought I would pop in again and post another photo of the flower. I would say definitely some kind of lily. I think this is the best it is going to get and from now on it will begin to die. I am surprised it has survived the heat today as well as it has.



This is as far as I have ventured today as it has been so hot. Almost 5 pm now and still 31 degrees C. I think we are in for a hot night.



Fires are still raging across Australia and sixty fires are still burning across the ACT and New South Wales. Nineteen are out of control and six fires in Canberra and southern New South Wales are at emergency levels again. If this is what the rest of summer is going to be like, roll on winter.