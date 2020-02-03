Sign up
Photo 2562
Joy's Seascape Photo
This isn't my photo, but David and I are running a photography course at our local U3A and each session we have a different subject.
At the end of last year we asked our members to send us seascape photos and we will show them at our first session of this term next Wednesday.
Our friend Joy send this photo and I just loved the simplicity of it. I asked her if it was okay to post it on 365 and she said that would be fine. I am sure she would appreciate your comments.
She told me that the misty feel to this photo is a combination of morning mist and smoke from the fires.
I will send her a link so she can read your comments to her beautiful photo. I am sure she would love to hear what you think of it. I think it looks gorgeous on black.
Joy says she is a complete beginner and uses her phone for photos. I think she has done so well with this photo.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and a wonderfully peaceful scene. I wish I could join your course Babs ;-)
February 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
