Photo 2563
Lots of Lovely Rain
Just popping in to let you know that over the last 2 days we have had lots and lots of lovely rain.
I wandered down to the waterfront yesterday and took this picture. As you can see there is still lots of rain in those clouds.
In the last 24 hours, according to our rain gauge we have had 128 mm rain and the day before we had 50 mm.
Apparently there is still more much needed rain on the way.
We have been on level 2 water restrictions for a while now and hopefully the dams are filling up again.
Hopefully some of the rain has been falling in bushfire areas and also in severe drought areas across our country.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Lou Ann
ace
We just have to be thankful for rain, it’s so important to all of us. Glad you are getting good amounts!
February 7th, 2020
