Lots of Lovely Rain

Just popping in to let you know that over the last 2 days we have had lots and lots of lovely rain.



I wandered down to the waterfront yesterday and took this picture. As you can see there is still lots of rain in those clouds.



In the last 24 hours, according to our rain gauge we have had 128 mm rain and the day before we had 50 mm.



Apparently there is still more much needed rain on the way.



We have been on level 2 water restrictions for a while now and hopefully the dams are filling up again.



Hopefully some of the rain has been falling in bushfire areas and also in severe drought areas across our country.







